Exeedme Market Cap Achieves $47.00 Million (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001479 BTC on major exchanges. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $47.00 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00064858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.00133509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00159297 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,799.58 or 0.07694531 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,548.52 or 1.00340678 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.34 or 0.00992995 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars.

