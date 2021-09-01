Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.58 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to report $8.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.16 billion and the highest is $8.99 billion. Exelon posted sales of $8.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year sales of $32.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.99 billion to $35.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $32.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.86 billion to $35.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

EXC stock opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.92. Exelon has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $49.45. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 62,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 370,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after buying an additional 233,782 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,813,000 after buying an additional 1,339,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

