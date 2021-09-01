Exosis (EXO) Price Hits $0.0399

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Exosis has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One Exosis coin can now be bought for $0.0399 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Exosis has a total market cap of $20,584.53 and approximately $15.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,547.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,547.23 or 0.07460313 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $639.95 or 0.01345909 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.87 or 0.00369887 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00136445 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.48 or 0.00629847 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.45 or 0.00377406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.34 or 0.00356142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006216 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.