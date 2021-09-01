Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) VP Christopher J. Mcclincy Sells 8,200 Shares

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $122.98. 33,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,976. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.92. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.01 and a 1 year high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

EXPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,138,000 after acquiring an additional 258,733 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth $962,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 292,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,998,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

