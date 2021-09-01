extraDNA Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $203,870.00 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, extraDNA has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. extraDNA has a total market cap of $519,735.42 and $203,870.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,412.14 or 0.99174223 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00049453 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $468.59 or 0.00940491 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00008979 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.74 or 0.00481169 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.56 or 0.00372437 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00068604 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004885 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

