F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lessened its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,072,878 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,491 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co owned approximately 0.34% of F.N.B. worth $13,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 92.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 60.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.87.

Shares of NYSE:FNB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

