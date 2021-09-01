Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Lifted by Burney Co.

Burney Co. increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,279 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.1% of Burney Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Burney Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $24,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Facebook by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,368 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,654,890 shares of company stock valued at $930,275,801. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $382.05. 11,559,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,622,393. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $356.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

