Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,017 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 10,360 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 2.0% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Argus increased their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total value of $84,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,654,890 shares of company stock worth $930,275,801 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $382.05. 11,524,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,622,393. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $356.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.05. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.