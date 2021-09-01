Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 2.6% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.85. 694,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,031,062. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $382.76.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $2,911,473.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total value of $25,751,722.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,654,890 shares of company stock valued at $930,275,801 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

