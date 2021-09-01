FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Holdings Lowered by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,253 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of FactSet Research Systems worth $9,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 20.0% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 22,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $7,867,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total value of $691,046.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,924 shares of company stock valued at $7,753,714. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $380.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.39. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $383.21.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.44.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.