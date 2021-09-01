Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) & Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Head-To-Head Review

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) and Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax Financial and Donegal Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax Financial 12.50% 19.11% 4.20% Donegal Group 6.66% 8.05% 1.94%

Fairfax Financial pays an annual dividend of $10.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Donegal Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Donegal Group pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Donegal Group has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years. Donegal Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fairfax Financial and Donegal Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75 Donegal Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fairfax Financial presently has a consensus target price of $691.25, indicating a potential upside of 56.23%. Given Fairfax Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fairfax Financial is more favorable than Donegal Group.

Volatility & Risk

Fairfax Financial has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Donegal Group has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fairfax Financial and Donegal Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax Financial $19.79 billion 0.60 $218.40 million N/A N/A Donegal Group $777.82 million 0.60 $52.81 million $1.76 8.56

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Donegal Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Fairfax Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of Donegal Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Donegal Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fairfax Financial beats Donegal Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks. The Runoff segment includes European Run-off, which includes RiverStone (UK) and Syndicate 3500 at Lloyd’s, and U.S. Run-off, which includes TIG Insurance. The Other segment consists of all the non-insurance operations such as Restaurants & Retail, Fairfax India, Thomas Cook India, and Other. The company was founded on March 13, 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities. The Personal Lines of Insurance segment consists of homeowners and private passenger automobile policies. The Commercial Lines of Insurance segment includes commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation policies. The company was founded on August 26, 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, PA.

