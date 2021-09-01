Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Short Interest Update

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 133,900 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the July 29th total of 162,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of Fairfax India stock opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.89. Fairfax India has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.
Fairfax India Company Profile
