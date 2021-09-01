Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Short Interest Update

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 133,900 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the July 29th total of 162,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of Fairfax India stock opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.89. Fairfax India has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

