Falconswap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $131,425.00 (FSW)

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 1st. Falconswap has a market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $131,425.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Falconswap has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Falconswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0684 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00060522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.00133153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.30 or 0.00839780 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00049838 BTC.

Falconswap (CRYPTO:FSW) is a coin. It launched on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falconswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Falconswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

