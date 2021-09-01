Fantom Achieves Market Cap of $2.18 Billion (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 78.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Fantom coin can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00001732 BTC on popular exchanges. Fantom has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and $759.28 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00058315 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00139802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.93 or 0.00830141 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00048427 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom (FTM) is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

