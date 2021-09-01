Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 100.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,437,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720,280 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.41% of Farfetch worth $72,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Farfetch by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Farfetch by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Farfetch by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

FTCH traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.97. 61,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,614,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.02. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.74 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 111.96% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. Equities analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

