Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.04 and last traded at $46.67. 77,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,462,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $820,957.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,869,692.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $566,584.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,148 shares in the company, valued at $18,003,193.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,688 shares of company stock valued at $7,433,894 in the last three months. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastly by 15.0% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Fastly by 13.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,974,000 after acquiring an additional 55,959 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Fastly by 27.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fastly by 27.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Fastly by 7.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

