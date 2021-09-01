FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,558 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 133.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,511,000 after acquiring an additional 105,892 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Aspen Technology by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,131.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,025 shares of company stock worth $2,595,921 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZPN opened at $129.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.26. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.15 and a twelve month high of $162.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.11.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

