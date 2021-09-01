FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,771 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Atlassian by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 127.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 264.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEAM. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.61.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $367.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.09, a P/E/G ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $164.16 and a fifty-two week high of $368.33.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

