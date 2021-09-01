FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 789 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $164.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.96. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.22 and a twelve month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

