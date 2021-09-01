FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 918 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Stryker by 4.2% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Stryker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Stryker by 4.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

NYSE:SYK opened at $277.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.76. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $194.64 and a 52-week high of $277.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $104.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

