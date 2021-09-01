FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 737.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $352,963. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GDDY. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $73.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.66 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.06.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.06) EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

