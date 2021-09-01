FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 260.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 64,519 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 129.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 579,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,926,000 after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $456,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $913,591.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,891.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBA shares. William Blair cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

NYSE:RBA opened at $62.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.77. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 59.52%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

