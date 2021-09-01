FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 27,250 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 477.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,250 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.7% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.02.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $68.79 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.36 and its 200 day moving average is $75.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

