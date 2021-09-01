FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 479 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $247.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.09 and its 200 day moving average is $231.82. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.17 and a 52-week high of $248.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

