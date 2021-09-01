FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,853,000 after purchasing an additional 592,422 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 44.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,446 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 8.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after acquiring an additional 361,625 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 207.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $528,766,000 after acquiring an additional 323,433 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth $337,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify stock opened at $1,524.78 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00. The stock has a market cap of $190.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.72, a PEG ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,509.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,313.01. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.53.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.