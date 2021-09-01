FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,927.72.

MELI stock opened at $1,867.45 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $959.87 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The company has a market capitalization of $92.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,998.83 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,658.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,558.05.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

