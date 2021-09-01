FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Copart by 130.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $6,422,959.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349 in the last three months. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $144.32 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.07 and a 1 year high of $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.94 and its 200 day moving average is $126.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.04.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

