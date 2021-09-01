FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.60 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $165.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $66.46 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,508 shares of company stock valued at $50,296,838. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

