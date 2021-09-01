FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at $112,211,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,119,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000,000 after purchasing an additional 528,008 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,613,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,534,000 after purchasing an additional 380,135 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,976,000 after purchasing an additional 373,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth $38,970,000. 45.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEGA stock opened at $137.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 860.19 and a beta of 1.19. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.06 and a 1-year high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is -8.76%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Macquarie raised their price target on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.20.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $38,936.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $315,468.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,529 shares of company stock worth $719,831 in the last three months. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

