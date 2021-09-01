FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $488.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $414.39 and a 200-day moving average of $380.85. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 168.59, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $257.87 and a one year high of $491.27.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.06.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,800 shares of company stock worth $10,149,531. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

