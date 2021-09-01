FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,134 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,980 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Williams Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Williams Companies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,669,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,006,000 after purchasing an additional 887,087 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,224,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 39.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,801,000 after acquiring an additional 367,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMB. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

