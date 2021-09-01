FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth $1,259,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 7.3% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 469,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $126,026,000 after purchasing an additional 31,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Danaher by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $324.16 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $192.51 and a 12-month high of $329.47. The stock has a market cap of $231.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $295.15 and a 200 day moving average of $258.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark began coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

