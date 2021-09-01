FDx Advisors Inc. Has $2.20 Million Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TECH. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 202.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.64.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $351,163.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total value of $1,926,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,554,450.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,270 shares of company stock worth $26,484,673 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $499.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.51. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $511.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 143.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.34%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

