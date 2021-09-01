FDx Advisors Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,925 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total value of $1,058,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $39,209,977. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $735.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $728.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.19, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $681.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $668.67. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.88 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 target price (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

