FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.95.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $485.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.58 and a 1 year high of $498.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $476.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.03.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total transaction of $345,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at $28,734,497.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $4,083,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,399,159.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,621 shares of company stock worth $18,804,616 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

