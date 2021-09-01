FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IQLT. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,903,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,371,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,792,000 after purchasing an additional 863,078 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $21,217,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 569,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,748,000 after purchasing an additional 124,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,398,000.

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.29. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $40.31.

