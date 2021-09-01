FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,802 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $212.81 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $108.51 and a one year high of $237.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.09 and its 200 day moving average is $195.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI cut Five Below to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Five Below from $254.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.19.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

