FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,228 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,082 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Erste Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.66%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.