FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,775 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 85.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.93.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $127.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 912.71, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

