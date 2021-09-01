FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 804 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lennox International by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 24.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 67.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennox International alerts:

In other news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total value of $2,915,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,044,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total transaction of $2,382,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,301,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,193 shares of company stock worth $6,717,414 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

LII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $335.18 on Wednesday. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $259.62 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.34.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.