FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CDW by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,226,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CDW by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CDW by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $573,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,445,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $17,993,133. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $200.61 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $105.87 and a one year high of $201.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. raised their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

