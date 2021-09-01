FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,985 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,236 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $545,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 44.9% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 452,465 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,555,000 after buying an additional 140,133 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 105,314 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.6% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,659 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $55.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

