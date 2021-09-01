Fear NFTs (FEAR) Trading Down 5.6% This Week

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear NFTs has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00069041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00135178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.26 or 0.00161937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,609.17 or 0.07468615 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,497.97 or 1.00358914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.64 or 0.00822847 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.15 or 0.01008081 BTC.

About Fear NFTs

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

