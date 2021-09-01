Feathercoin (FTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.75 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $5.75 million and approximately $4,862.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

