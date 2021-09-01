Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Position Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 1,301.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,043 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 374,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,862,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $321,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRT opened at $121.77 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $125.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.82 and its 200-day moving average is $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.81%.

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.92.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

