Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FRT. Mizuho upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.43.

FRT stock opened at $121.77 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.5% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 588,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,961,000 after buying an additional 46,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,203,000 after buying an additional 41,347 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,586,000 after buying an additional 21,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $23,892,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

