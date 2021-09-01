Fera Market Capitalization Tops $1.19 Million (FERA)

Fera (CURRENCY:FERA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last seven days, Fera has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. Fera has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $29,502.00 worth of Fera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00063544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00135653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.83 or 0.00162071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.45 or 0.07335830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,498.42 or 1.00199829 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $478.58 or 0.01009579 BTC.

About Fera

Fera’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,933,016 coins. The official message board for Fera is medium.com/@ferastrategies . Fera’s official website is www.ferastrategies.com . Fera’s official Twitter account is @ferastrategies and its Facebook page is accessible here

Fera Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

