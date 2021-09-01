Ferguson (LON:FERG) Sets New 1-Year High at $10,585.00

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as £105.85 ($138.29) and last traded at £104.55 ($136.60), with a volume of 16622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £105.05 ($137.25).

FERG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 9,200 ($120.20) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ferguson from £101 ($131.96) to £118 ($154.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 9,320 ($121.77).

The stock has a market capitalization of £23.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is £101.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9,524.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

