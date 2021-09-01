Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 9,320 ($121.77).

FERG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ferguson from £101 ($131.96) to £118 ($154.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Ferguson from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 9,200 ($120.20) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

LON:FERG opened at £105.05 ($137.25) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is £101.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9,524.68. Ferguson has a 52 week low of GBX 7,062 ($92.27) and a 52 week high of £105.49 ($137.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £23.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

