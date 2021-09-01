Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.17. Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF shares last traded at $22.01, with a volume of 53,758 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

